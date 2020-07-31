Coronavirus California

Central Valley teen is California's first child to die from COVID, health officials say

A Central Valley teenager has died due to COVID-19 complications, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said on Friday.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A Central California teenager has died due to COVID-19 complications, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.

Health officials said the pediatric patient had underlying health conditions and was the first child in the state to die from the virus. Further information about the teen was not released.

Valley Children's Hospital confirmed that they had been treating the patient.

"The death of this patient reaffirms that children -- and no age group -- are not immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the medical facility said in a statement. "It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease. Our children deserve no less."

The death comes as Central California coronavirus cases have continuously surged over the last several weeks, and as local politicians in Fresno County debate whether children should return to schools for in-person learning.

Valley Children's Hospital has spoken out against children returning to campuses while COVID-19 transmissions levels are still high in the area.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscentral californiachild deathcoronavirus californiacoronavirusteencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA hospitals to face PPE shortage for next 2 years, officials predict
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fires burning in Chatsworth, Sunland areas
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
LAPD investigating after man allegedly struck at protest
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
CA hospitals to face PPE shortage for next 2 years, officials predict
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Show More
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
Backlog of COVID-19 testing likely causing false dip in OC case rate
More TOP STORIES News