Central Valley teen is California's first child to die from COVID, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Central California teenager has died due to COVID-19 complications, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.
Health officials said the pediatric patient had underlying health conditions and was the first child in the state to die from the virus. Further information about the teen was not released.
Valley Children's Hospital confirmed that they had been treating the patient.
"The death of this patient reaffirms that children -- and no age group -- are not immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the medical facility said in a statement. "It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease. Our children deserve no less."
The death comes as Central California coronavirus cases have continuously surged over the last several weeks, and as local politicians in Fresno County debate whether children should return to schools for in-person learning.
Valley Children's Hospital has spoken out against children returning to campuses while COVID-19 transmissions levels are still high in the area.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
