Children's Hospital LA kicks off its inaugural 'Thank a Caregiver' initiative

Children's Hospital Los Angeles kicks off its inaugural Thank a Caregiver initiative by inviting supporters to send thank you cards in honor of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles is inviting supporters to participate in its inaugural 'Thank a Caregiver' initiative in honor of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and National Hospital Week, May 9-15.

Individuals may go to chla.org/givethanks and create a thank you note to be shared with CHLA caregivers.

Supporters may choose from three designs and write a personal message of thanks to CHLA's compassionate pediatric caregivers whose commitment to caring for sick, injured and hospitalized children did not waver during the pandemic.

The initiative runs April 26 - May 14.

As part of the initiative, participants will have the opportunity to make contributions in support of the hospital. Ace Hardware has made a $100,000 gift to match donations in support of this effort.

Throughout the initiative, the cards and their special messages will be shared with CHLA nurses, doctors and other caregivers.
