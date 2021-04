Children's Hospital LA kicks off its inaugural 'Thank a Caregiver' initiative

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles is inviting supporters to participate in its inaugural 'Thank a Caregiver' initiative in honor of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and National Hospital Week, May 9-15.Individuals may go to chla.org/givethanks and create a thank you note to be shared with CHLA caregivers.Supporters may choose from three designs and write a personal message of thanks to CHLA's compassionate pediatric caregivers whose commitment to caring for sick, injured and hospitalized children did not waver during the pandemic.The initiative runs April 26 - May 14.As part of the initiative, participants will have the opportunity to make contributions in support of the hospital. Ace Hardware has made a $100,000 gift to match donations in support of this effort.Throughout the initiative, the cards and their special messages will be shared with CHLA nurses, doctors and other caregivers.