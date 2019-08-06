Health & Fitness

Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study reveals

A new report is drawing some big concerns about the fiber bowls used at Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

The New Food Economy says the bowls served at Chipotle and Sweetgreen are exposed to chemicals that are linked to cancer.

The New Food Economy says they tested fiber bowls from 14 locations of 8 different New York City restaurants, including Chipotle and Sweetgreen. The study says all of the samples tested contained PFAS also called "Forever Chemicals.

The chemical compound helps the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food. But the Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body, and they can accumulate over time.

This also means the bowls are not truly compostable, the report says. As the bowls break down, the chemicals seep into the soil leading to toxic compost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodchipotlecancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected gang members charged in murder of off-duty LAPD officer
OC multi-millionaire wanted for murder stayed in lavish hotels before capture
Two detained after robbery attempt at Glendale bank
L.A. sues over product that claims to protect homes from fire
Long Beach police arrest man for threat against Sanders rally
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
Guillermo del Toro star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Show More
Boy Scouts of America faces new lawsuit after former scouts claim sexual abuse
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Carjacking victim's 'find my phone' app leads to Long Beach home
Memory hacks: Tricks to help improve your recall ability
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
More TOP STORIES News