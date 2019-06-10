Claire's recalls JoJo Siwa's makeup kit after FDA finds asbestos

Claire's is recalling a popular teen makeup kit after finding asbestos in it.
The Food and Drug Administration says JoJo Siwa's makeup kit tested positive for the chemical, issuing a warning to stop using the product immediately.
The set to look out for is Batch/Lot No. S180109.
The latest recall comes three months after other Claire's products were pulled from shelves because they also contained asbestos.
