Claire's recalls JoJo Siwa's makeup kit after FDA finds asbestos

Claire's is recalling a popular teen makeup kit after finding asbestos in it.

The Food and Drug Administration says JoJo Siwa's makeup kit tested positive for the chemical, issuing a warning to stop using the product immediately.

The set to look out for is Batch/Lot No. S180109.

The latest recall comes three months after other Claire's products were pulled from shelves because they also contained asbestos.
