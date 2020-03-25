CA National Guard to set up 250-bed temporary hospital in Indio to help with COVID-19 cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6038577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Riverside County health officials are set to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Lake Elsinore.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A temporary hospital with 250 beds will be set up in Indio to help ease the burden on local hospitals expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases.The California National Guard on Wednesday will erect the medical station at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, according to the county's public health department, which added that they "will not perform any law enforcement activities."The facility will include all the equipment necessary to run a basic hospital, such as personal protective equipment for staff and more."This medical station will relieve stress from our hospitals, allowing them to better provide higher levels of care for our sickest individuals, and get more people on the way to recovery faster," said county health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser in a press release.As of Wednesday, Riverside County had 59 confirmed cases of the virus and six related deaths.Another temporary hospital with 125 beds is also expected to be set up at another facility in western Riverside County, but the location has not been disclosed.