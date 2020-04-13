Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?

A USC pulmonary specialist is answering questions about how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and determine if you've recovered.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. But the presence of any one of those symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have the coronavirus.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist with USC, talked to Eyewitness News about how to evaluate various symptoms to determine if you may have COVID-19 as opposed to another virus.

Similarly, it can be tricky to determine if you have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Dasgupta also discusses how you can determine if you're free from the virus and how long you should wait before ending your self-isolation.
