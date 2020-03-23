Coronavirus

Montebello hospital asks for donations of supplies to help protect staff treating COVID-19 patients

By
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Many hospitals across the United States say they're running out of supplies to protect medical staff who treat patients, including in Southern California.

Beverly Hospital in Montebello is making an urgent public plea to the public, asking for donations of protective gear, which is desperately needed as doctors and nurses test and treat coronavirus patients.

Hospital officials say they are prioritizing the health and safety of their medical staff, but the facility is running low on personal protective equipment and have even had to ration them.

Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition for change in education requirements to alleviate strained healthcare system
EMBED More News Videos

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a nationwide strain on doctors and nurses, finding qualified people to help is posing a challenge - and a group of Orange County nursing students want to step in and help.



Dr. Joseph Chan, the medical director for the emergency room, says they've had to resort to cleaning and reusing N-95 masks, which is not advised. Gowns and goggles are only being used for the most dangerous procedures.

"Patients are getting sicker. We know that we're only 10-12 days behind Italy in patients flocking to the ER, very sick, needing to be put in the ICU," Dr. Chan said. "When that time comes, we're going to burn through all our PPE equipment very, very quickly."

Orange County sportswear company making face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Workers used to sewing Bayside T-shirts and other clothing for AST Sportswear are now making face masks.



The hospital says patients experiencing fever, coughing and shortness of breath are being separated from the rest of the facility population. The hospital does not have COVID-19 testing on site.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to order business across the nation to manufacture and send supplies, including testing kits, ventilators and masks to hospitals most overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.

EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirushospital
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut
Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Sobering reality for small businesses amid coronavirus: Layoffs
Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition to help with COVID-19
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Show More
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster tests positive for coronavirus
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LADWP: Customers can temporarily disregard shutoff notices, late fees
More TOP STORIES News