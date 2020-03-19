LA County, city issue new "Safer at Home" restrictions on businesses, activities - LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County and city health officials Thursday ordered sweeping new restrictions asking local residents to limit all nonessential commercial activities and gatherings to help contain the coronavirus.
The "Safer at Home" order calls for nonessential businesses to cease operations that require workers to be present in person.
Residents should stay at home when not participating in essential activities like shopping for food, hardware supplies and medication. Gatherings should not be held beyond people inside a single home.
"The only time you should leave your home is for essential activities and needs," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
The order takes effect Thursday at midnight for most and Friday at 11:59 p.m. for workers in businesses.
The order is coming as the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County continues to sharply increase. Earlier Thursday, health officials said Los Angeles County has 231 cases, including two deaths.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says state officials project that as much as 56% of the state's population - some 25.5 million Californians - could be infected over an eight-week period.
Worldwide, the number of cases has exceeded 242,000 with more than 9,800 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, the number of cases has risen to more than 13,000, with at least 175 deaths. California has seen 18 of those deaths.
