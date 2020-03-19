Health & Fitness

LA County, city issue new "Safer at Home" restrictions on businesses, activities - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County and city health officials Thursday ordered sweeping new restrictions asking local residents to limit all nonessential commercial activities and gatherings to help contain the coronavirus.

The "Safer at Home" order calls for nonessential businesses to cease operations that require workers to be present in person.

Residents should stay at home when not participating in essential activities like shopping for food, hardware supplies and medication. Gatherings should not be held beyond people inside a single home.

"The only time you should leave your home is for essential activities and needs," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The order takes effect Thursday at midnight for most and Friday at 11:59 p.m. for workers in businesses.

The order is coming as the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County continues to sharply increase. Earlier Thursday, health officials said Los Angeles County has 231 cases, including two deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says state officials project that as much as 56% of the state's population - some 25.5 million Californians - could be infected over an eight-week period.

Related: Mayor Garcetti discusses $11 million initiative to help small businesses

Worldwide, the number of cases has exceeded 242,000 with more than 9,800 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, the number of cases has risen to more than 13,000, with at least 175 deaths. California has seen 18 of those deaths.

A press conference announcing the restrictions sometime after 5 p.m. will be carried live on ABC7 and streamed online here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcetticoronavirus californiabusinesssmall businesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
2 LA Lakers players test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19
OC man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in private air-ambulance
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 230
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
Show More
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
SoCal restaurants pivot to delivery, takeout orders
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News