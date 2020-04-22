Health & Fitness

COVID-19 deaths in Northern California were earliest in U.S., new test shows

The first coronavirus deaths in the United States happened at least three weeks earlier than first reported, according to new information from a Northern California coroner.
The first coronavirus deaths in the United States happened at least three weeks earlier than first reported, according to new information from a Northern California coroner.

Previously, it was believed that the first COVID-19 death in the country was a patient in the Seattle area who died on Feb. 28.

But the Santa Clara County coroner's office on Tuesday said it has new data which indicates deaths on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 were both linked to COVID-19.

The coroner's office performed autopsies on two people who died at home on those days. Samples were then sent to the the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Tuesday, the coroner's office said it had received confirmation that the samples from the two individuals were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the technical name for the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A third death from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County was also confirmed on March 6.

County officials said it took this long to get results back because at that time, testing was more limited than it is today.

"These three individuals died at home during a time when very limited testing was available only through the CDC," the coroner's office said."Testing criteria set by the CDC at the time restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms."

The United States now has more than 825,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, by far the most in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The nation has seen more than 45,000 deaths linked to the virus.

Worldwide there have been more than 2.5 million cases reported, with 177,000 deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus deathscoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Breast implants deflect bullet, save life, doctors say
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Riverside County golf courses reopen with restrictions
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Many citizens won't receive stimulus checks due to spouse's immigration status
Show More
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
Meet the 77-year-old La Mirada woman working amid COVID-19
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 663
More TOP STORIES News