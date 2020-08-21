Health & Fitness

COVID-19: Here's how Los Angeles County can get off the watch list

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer spoke with abc7.com in an exclusive interview. She says the county is working to get off the state's watch list.

"We need to be below 100 cases per 100,000 people. We're now at about 217 per 100,000 people. That is the only metric now that we're not meeting in terms of what the state has set its thresholds for being able to demonstrate you have lower rates of community transmission," said Dr. Ferrer.

Dr. Ferrer says Los Angeles County saw spikes after Memorial Day, another spike after the Fourth of July, and protests. She worries infections could jump if people aren't cautious during the Labor Day weekend.

"There are no rallies. There are no events and there are no gatherings that are allowed and that's not going to change for Labor Day weekend so I want as a reminder, the health officer order, both here in the county and across the state, prohibits those activities, and we would ask people to be compliant. You know, this is your opportunity to save other people's lives I mean that's actually what we're asking you to do," said Dr. Ferrer.

According to officials, a vaccine could be available by the end of the year, and possibly have mass distribution by next year.

