Orange County could be removed from coronavirus watch list as soon as Saturday

Hi, #OC. We’ve just received word that @CAPublicHealth has approved our second batch of school waivers. These schools may resume/begin in-person instruction. #OCCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/8IMRZWpgnh — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) August 20, 2020

We support these schools by offering testing for staff and students and have stood up a full medical team in partnership with CHOC physicians group and have pediatricians standing by to guide and inform. #OCCOVID19 — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) August 20, 2020

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County could be removed from the state's coronavirus watch list as soon as Saturday.The possible removal comes as hospitalizations in the county are dropping, and as two dozen private elementary schools and the Los Alamitos Unified School District received approval via waivers to resume in-person education on campus."The majority of applications have large staff & parent support. We weighed the risks & the benefits of offering in-person education," the Orange County Health Care Agency tweeted Thursday. "There are parents who only want online education for their children; and we encourage that, especially children who are at higher risk."Removal from the watch list would set in motion the reopening of schools. The state mandates a county must be off the watch list for 15 days before schools can reopen, said Dr. Clayton Chau, the county's interim chief health officer and director of the Orange County Health Care Agency,Chau said it's possible that all K-12 schools in the county could reopen by Sept. 6.Meanwhile, the O.C. Health Care Agency says if parents have concerns about a particular school's waiver application, an e-mail can be sent to at TK-6Waiver@ochca.com.For schools granted waivers, the county will provide testing for staff and students and a "full medical team in partnership with (Children's Hospital of Orange County) physicians group and have pediatricians standing by to guide and inform."