COVID Orange County update: Number of cases in OC rises to nearly 31,000, marking second-worst outbreak in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- In a grim milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County has reported the second-highest number of cases among all counties in California, with 30,976.
Only Los Angeles County has more cases -- 161,673.
Orange County health officials on Tuesday reported 20 more COVID-19 fatalities to push the death toll to 513, along with 990 additional coronavirus diagnoses and a sharp increase in the number of hospitalized patients: 666 on Monday to 700.
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Orange County hospitals increased from 666 on Monday to 700 Tuesday, and the number of patients in intensive care units rose from 214 to 234.
RELATED: Children's Hospital of OC reports increase in COVID-19 cases, mostly among school-aged children
The newest cases raise the cumulative total to 30,976 since the pandemic began, according to the county's Health Care Agency.
Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, three were skilled nursing facility residents. Of the total death toll, 234 were skilled nursing facility residents and 17 were assisted living facility residents.
The county has administered 366,584 coronavirus tests and documented 15,232 recoveries, the HCA reported.
The county's case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 192 Monday to 183.3, but is still far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents. The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 13.2% to 12.4%, which is higher than the state's desired rate of 8%.
Meanwhile, doctors at Children's Hospital of Orange County say that over the last two months, COVID-19 cases have doubled about every two weeks.
"Sixty-five cases have been hospitalized in the last three months cumulatively. Right now we have 13 patients in the hospital," Dr. Charles Golden, the hospital's executive medical director, said Tuesday.
The 638 positive cases since mid-March from CHOC's hospitals and clinics ranged from infants to 24-year-olds.
City News Service contributed to this report.
