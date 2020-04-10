Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Los Angeles County extends 'safer at home' order until May 15, issues requirements on face coverings

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health and elected officials on Friday announced the "safer at home" order that has been in effect throughout Los Angeles County since last month will be extended until at least May 15.

The announcement was made during the county's daily briefing, where officials also said face coverings will be required in public countywide beginning at midnight on April 15.

The new health order requires each essential business to implement and document a social distancing and sanitation plan, and requires the plan to be visibly posted at the front of individual business locations.
EMBED More News Videos

HOME WORKOUT: As the coronavirus pandemic is keeping more folks cooped indoor, here are some simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic.


Employers must also provide cloth face coverings to their employees, according to the order, while members of the public must wear such coverings when visiting those businesses or when they are in close contact with others.

Cities in Los Angeles County can be more restrictive, but not less, than what the health order requires, officials said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said people may be cited for not wearing masks in public after the order goes into effect.

Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own respective health departments, have been implementing their own guidelines.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiagrocery taxcoronavirusgrocery storevirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 update: 475 new cases reported in LA County
Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing
Coronavirus : Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits
Thousands of cars line up at drive-thru pantry in Van Nuys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing
Burbank explosion: Fire erupts at power substation
COVID-19 antibody testing begins in LA County
Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 100K, Trump says US in 'pain'
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Coronavirus : Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
Show More
Stricter mask rules taking effect in many SoCal cities
COVID-19 update: 475 new cases reported in LA County
SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday
CA farm workers practice physical distancing as they continue work in fields
Humanity Heroes donate face masks to homeless
More TOP STORIES News