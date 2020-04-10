Coronavirus: Los Angeles County extends 'safer at home' order until May 15, issues requirements on face coverings

The announcement was made during the county's daily briefing, where officials also said face coverings will be required in public countywide beginning at midnight on April 15.
The new health order requires each essential business to implement and document a social distancing and sanitation plan, and requires the plan to be visibly posted at the front of individual business locations.
Employers must also provide cloth face coverings to their employees, according to the order, while members of the public must wear such coverings when visiting those businesses or when they are in close contact with others.
Cities in Los Angeles County can be more restrictive, but not less, than what the health order requires, officials said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said people may be cited for not wearing masks in public after the order goes into effect.
Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own respective health departments, have been implementing their own guidelines.
