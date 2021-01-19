COVID-19 rapid testing becomes available at John Wayne Airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8832315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine begins, here's how doses will be distributed - and how you can find out where you stand in line.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- COVID-19 rapid testing landed at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., travelers, employees and the surrounding community can stop by Terminal B for a test.Hoag's Chief Hospital Operations Officer, Marcy Brown, said on Monday the service would be extended to weekends depending on the demand."You don't have to go through TSA or security checkpoint to get the rapid test. It's available to anyone. Just park in the short-term parking lot, walk right in and get your rapid test," Brown said.Julie Perez traveled to California for a memorial service. The nurse from Minnesota said she does what she can to prevent spread of the virus, but thinking better safe than sorry, she was one of the first to take advantage of this new service on her way back home Monday."It's very important, especially if you're getting on a plane and going to another state just to make sure that you're safe for you and your family and everybody that you come in contact with," Perez said.Brown said the clinic uses the BD Veritor Plus System rapid antigen test."We're confident the lab scientist we work with at Hoag have validated this test along with us. We've been using it for quite some time and we have about 92% specificity on the test," Brown said.After a nasal swab and 15 minute wait, travelers can have their results, but Brown warned, airlines have the final say on what they accept to let people onboard a flight."The testing requirements with the airlines are still really evolving and so what we're encouraging travelers to do is check with each independent airline to see if it is a requirement," Brown said.The cost of the test is $139, unless it's covered by insurance.