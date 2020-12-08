Health & Fitness

COVID hospitalization rate sets new record in LA County, adding to capacity concerns at medical centers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has set another record in Los Angeles County, adding to capacity concerns at local medical centers already struggling to manage rising patient numbers.

According to the county Department of Public Health, 2,988 were hospitalized on Monday, 24% of whom were in an ICU.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have set new records in the county ever day of December.

Health officials continue to urge people to follow safety guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of 7,936 people countywide.

Last week 1,745 infections were reported among Los Angeles County health care workers -- more than double the number just a week before.

David Foldes, owner of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills, says he will keep his business' doors open. Customers staged a rally to protest the state's regional stay-at-home order in effect in Southern California.


And the situation will likely worsen in coming weeks, with hospitalization numbers expected to continue rising in response to the recent spike in case numbers. But the county's public health director said there's still a path to preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed -- if residents commit to infection-control measures and public health restrictions.

"We don't want to get there and we don't have to get there,'' Barbara Ferrer said during an online briefing. "I think right now the issue is we're not there. While we know we're going to see significant increases for the next two to three weeks, it can turn itself around at the moment we all start getting back into the game. And we don't have to actually just say, 'This is inevitable, we are going to see an overwhelmed health care system.'"

Meanwhile, a retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country's COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
