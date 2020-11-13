covid-19 pandemic

SoCal pharmacies scrambling for ultra-cold freezers for Pfizer COVID vaccine storage

The much-awaited inoculation has to be refrigerated at temperatures 70 degrees below zero - give or take 10 degrees.
By
When a COVID-19 vaccine is finally ready for distribution, getting it to millions of people will be challenging enough. But what may be an even bigger challenge: keeping it super-cold.

News this week from Pfizer that early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective is promising and providing hope.

The much-awaited inoculation has to be refrigerated at temperatures 70 degrees below zero - give or take 10 degrees.

Dr. Davalyn Tidwell, pharmacy director at Riverside University Health System, explains this is rare.

Dry ice and freezer farms: Challenges of storing a COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The freezers needed to properly store a COVID-19 vaccine are "almost like unicorns in health care," one doctor said. In the video above, see inside a cold chain center where the vaccine could be stored.


"This is one of the first and only medications that our pharmacy has needed to store under ultra-cold conditions," she said.

That calls for an ultra-cold freezer, which most pharmacies and medical providers do not have, including Dr. Tidwell. She put in her order three weeks ago and expects the freezer to be delivered by the end of the month.

"We're already hearing from suppliers that there are some shipping delays. My guess is that everyone is trying to purchase ultra-cold," she said.

Another challenge is getting the product to and from locations while securing the so-called cold chain.

RELATED VIDEO | Here's what goes into creating a vaccine for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?


"They're going to be shipped in special totes under dry ice so these are going to be sealed containers that can handle short transportation under dry ice they need to make their way back rapidly into your ultra-cold storage and then be prepared for use," she said.

Dr. Richard Seidman, the chief medical officer of the L.A. Care Health Plan, says the immunization will be covered for its 2.2 million members. Priority will go to those at highest risk.

"Our goal will be to help support getting the vaccine to health care workers, to essential workers, people 65 and above, and people with chronic conditions and high risk of severe infection of dying from COVID-19," Seidman said.

Thursday, the federal government reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S. including Rite Aid, Albertson's and Costco, to distribute free coronavirus vaccine doses once it is approved.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Iconic LA hangout Swingers back open after server-turned-general manager buys it
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Murrieta restaurant offers free meals to those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
DA-elect George Gascon plans to reopen at least 4 cases
Snowplow driver finds bodies of Burbank couple near Yosemite
Elon Musk may have COVID-19
LA County COVID surge could lead to more restrictions
Iconic LA hangout Swingers back open after server-turned-general manager buys it
Man arrested in hate crime at Beverly Hills restaurant
Show More
COVID pandemic generating spike in plastic waste in US
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
Newsom apologizes for attending birthday party in Napa County
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
More TOP STORIES News