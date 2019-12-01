Health & Fitness

19 passengers aboard cruise ship being medically evaluated at Port of LA after reporting 'unspecified illness'

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nineteen people were disembarked from a cruise ship at the Port of Los Angeles Sunday morning after they reported falling ill.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. and were medically evaluating the passengers from the Norwegian cruise ship for an "unspecified illness." The department later added that none of the patients requested to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

This comes after six people were medically evaluated after they reported falling ill on the same cruise ship last week. Some of those passengers were transported to the hospital but none of them showed life-threatening symptoms.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line issued the following statement: "The safety, security and well-being of our guests and crew is our number one priority. As such, we operate at the very highest public health standards. During Norwegian Joy's Mexican Riviera sailing, a few guests on board experienced a stomach related illness. To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures. As always, we will continue to monitor this situation."

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as details becomes available.
