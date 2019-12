Cruise ship to dock at Port of LA after about 20 passengers report 'unspecified illness'

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is standing by at the Port of Los Angeles where a cruise ship is expected to dock carrying some sick passengers.About 20 people on board the Norwegian cruise ship Joy reported an "unspecified illness" shortly after 5 a.m., according to the department.This comes after six people were medically evaluated after they reported falling ill on a docked cruise ship last week. Some of those passengers were transported to the hospital but none of them showed signs of life-threatening illness.