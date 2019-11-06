Diamond Bar teen honors brother's memory by raising funds to fight pediatric cancer, raise awareness

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- After bravely battling leukemia for almost a year, in January, 12-year-old Bryson Yang of Diamond Bar lost the fight. However, his warrior spirit inspired his sister to continue raising awareness and money for childhood cancer research.
"Throughout his journey I witnessed firsthand the heartbreaking struggles and sufferings that pediatric cancer patients have to endure," said Breanna Yang, Bryson's older sister. "This really inspired me to make a difference and start a club called Sunshine at my high school."
Breanna started the Sunshine Club at Diamond Bar High School. The mission is to tell people about pediatric cancer and collect donations for local children's hospitals.
"We were very proud of her, having a sibling diagnosed with cancer is devastating," said Kelly Yang, Breanna and Bryson's mother. "So we are so proud that she was able to extend her love for her brother to other pediatric cancer patients."
Last month Breanna organized an event at South Point Middle School, where her brother went to school before he died. The students raised money by running laps, one dollar for every lap. It was a big success, and they raised more than $3,000 for cancer research.
"She started this club, she came to our school for assistance and she really touched our hearts," said Chris Sandoval, a counselor at South Point Middle School. "We spoke with our kids, all the kids wanted to create this event. It's a really student driven event that our kids are trying to do for one of their own, for Bryson."
Students and teachers both talked about how positive and caring Bryson was.
"Bryson was always a really smart and funny kid," said Celine Chao, Bryson's friend at school, "He was very nice to all his friends, he had many friends, and that's what I miss about him the most."
The Sunshine Club will go on shining. Bryson's family plans to continue to raise money for cancer research and end the disease.
"My son always believed that no child should have cancer and no one deserved it," said James Yang, Bryson and Breanna's father. "And he is really proud of his big sister for raising awareness and hopefully one day there will be a cure for this terrible disease."
If you would like to donate to the Sunshine Club you can click here.
