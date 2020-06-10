Coronavirus

Disneyland Resort announces proposed plan to begin phased reopening of Anaheim theme parks in July

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort has announced a proposed plan to begin a phased reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim on July 9, followed by a reopening of the location's theme parks later that month.

"Sixty-five years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park gates once again on July 17, 2020," a statement on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.

Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The planned July reopenings are pending state and local government approvals, according to the news release.

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the statement said. Downtown Disney will begin reopening July 9.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorange countydisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
CORONAVIRUS
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
COVID-19 update: LA County reports 61 new deaths, 1,275 additional cases
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Brush fire spreads to at least 50 acres near Ventura
COVID-19 in OC: County sees 2nd highest single-day death toll
Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
More George Floyd protests scheduled in LA County
Show More
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
Brush fire erupts off 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
LA supervisors vote to support statewide ban on sleeper hold
More TOP STORIES News