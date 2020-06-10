Disneyland Resort announces proposed plan to begin phased reopening of Anaheim theme parks in July

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort has announced a proposed plan to begin a phased reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim on July 9, followed by a reopening of the location's theme parks later that month."Sixty-five years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park gates once again on July 17, 2020," a statement on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.The planned July reopenings are pending state and local government approvals, according to the news release.Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the statement said. Downtown Disney will begin reopening July 9.