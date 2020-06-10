ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort has announced a proposed plan to begin a phased reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim on July 9, followed by a reopening of the location's theme parks later that month.
"Sixty-five years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park gates once again on July 17, 2020," a statement on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.
Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The planned July reopenings are pending state and local government approvals, according to the news release.
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the statement said. Downtown Disney will begin reopening July 9.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Disneyland Resort announces proposed plan to begin phased reopening of Anaheim theme parks in July
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News