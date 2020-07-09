Coronavirus

'Potentially 2 million Americans could lose their lives': ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton describes alarming COVID-19 death rate in US

The confirmed rate for COVID-related deaths in the U.S. is hovering just under 5%, while worldwide numbers are at about 0.6%. That is six times as deadly as the seasonal flu, explains Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases being reported over the past six weeks has increased globally. And the executive director of the World Health Organization emergencies program warned a spike in deaths could soon follow.

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains why the numbers for the U.S. death rate are alarming.

"Our fatality rate for confirmed COVID-related deaths is hovering just under 5%. That is incredibly high. Worldwide, we're hearing numbers of 0.6% fatality rate. To compare that to seasonal flu - that's 0.1% fatality rate - six times as deadly. If you're talking about numbers like that, you're potentially talking about millions, potentially 2 million Americans who could lose their lives to this," said Dr. Ashton.

The ABC medical correspondent reminds everyone that the virus is still unpredictable and everyone should continue to follow health guidelines.

Study: Half of COVID-19 cases coming from silent spreaders
EMBED More News Videos

New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.



Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.



Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. reach 3 million
EMBED More News Videos

Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. are running at over 50,000, breaking records at practically every turn.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy
LIVE: Mayor Garcetti gives latest update on coronavirus
3 more California counties added to watch list, Newsom says
Officials suggest LA County schools have 'Plan B' for reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor Garcetti gives latest update on coronavirus
3 more California counties added to watch list, Newsom says
Andres Guardado case: Independent autopsy's findings released
Officials suggest LA County schools have 'Plan B' for reopening
Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Highland girl
LAPD sees apparent spike in shootings, homicides
When will California enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
Show More
South LA pastor connects law enforcement, community one meal at a time
SF lawmaker wants to make racially-motivated 911 reports illegal
COVID-19 update: Health officials say daily hospitalizations continue to rise
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Organization aims to educate South LA community on home ownership
More TOP STORIES News