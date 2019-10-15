Eyewitness This: Covered California open enrollment begins Tuesday, ends January 31

Covered California's Open Enrollment period starts Tuesday.
This is the time to find out if you qualify for health care through the federal assistance program.
You can fill out an application online, by mail, or in person, by January 31st.
If you miss that deadline, you can't sign up unless you have a qualifying life event -- like having a baby or getting married.
Starting next year, Californians who do not having health insurance will face a tax penalty of nearly $700.
