Free COVID-19 antibody testing available to public at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Free COVID-19 antibody testing is available to the public beginning Wednesday at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

"I was surprised that's why I got down here as soon as possible," said Rochelle Barlow, who was accommodated despite not having a recommended appointment.


"The majority of people who have been infected don't know they've been infected. They may have had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all," said Dr. Douglas Harrington, Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation, which helped organize the testing event.

A positive result of the antibody blood test indicates a person had the COVID-19 virus in the past and has developed some level of immunity. Harrington says the test being used is one of the most reliable available.

"Some people who are severely ill in the hospital have benefited from getting antibodies from people who have already experienced the virus," said Harrington, who described the test as a critical next step in battling the virus, as Los Angeles County does it's part to flatten the curve.


Rochelle Barlow said if she finds out she did have COVID-19 months ago, "I'm gonna keep being proactive to protect myself and protect others."

The antibody testing runs through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and next week, August 12-14.
