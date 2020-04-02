Coronavirus California

LA Mayor Garcetti recommends Angelenos wear non-medical face coverings while in public

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is recommending that Angelenos wear non-medical face coverings or masks while in public for essential reasons.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Garcetti said physical distancing guidelines will remain in place, even if you wear a mask or cover your face.

"This is not an excuse to get closer," he said.

Medical-grade masks, such as N-95 masks, should be reserved for medical professions on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis in order to avoid any shortage.

When asked why the recommendation to wear masks wasn't handed down earlier, he said he had been waiting on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but didn't want to wait anymore.

He also mentioned that there may be similar guidance offered on a statewide level.

Additionally, Garcetti announced that he is instructing the L.A. Department of Water and Power to shut off utility to any non-essential businesses that have violated the "Safer at Home" order. He said eight city businesses have been referred to the city attorney for misdemeanor charges.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
