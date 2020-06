Gov. Newsom orders bars to close in several counties including Los Angeles County

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars in several counties to close due to the spread of COVID-19, including Los Angeles County. Gov. Newsom tweeted the order just after Noon Sunday, which also affects Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties.In his Tweet, Gov. Newsom also recommended bars close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.