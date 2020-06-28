Health & Fitness

Gov. Newsom orders bars to close in several counties including Los Angeles County

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars in several counties to close due to the spread of COVID-19, including Los Angeles County.

Gov. Newsom tweeted the order just after Noon Sunday, which also affects Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties.


In his Tweet, Gov. Newsom also recommended bars close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countysan bernardino countyriverside countyventura countygavin newsomcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in NoHo
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Man refuses to wear face covering at Runyon Canyon
OC Democrats call for John Wayne's name to be removed from airport
27 protesters released from jail after Beverly Hills protest
Man fatally shot at protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor
Riverside police seeking suspects in vandalism of Mt. Rubidoux cross
Show More
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Dodgers outfielder arrested after found sleeping behind Florida airport
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin products
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
More TOP STORIES News