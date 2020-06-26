Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom asks one SoCal county to shut back down amid COVID-19 surge

The positivity rate in Imperial County is approaching 23%, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned.
By Alix Martichoux
As coronavirus cases continue to surge in parts of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom advised leaders in Imperial County to reinstate a stay-at-home order.

The county, which is on the state's border with Mexico, is seeing an exceptionally high positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19. The 14-day average positivity rate is approaching 23% in Imperial County, Newsom warned.

For reference, the seven-day positivity rate in California as a whole is 5.7%.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

About 500 patients have had to be transferred out of overflowing hospitals in Imperial County to receive treatment elsewhere, Newsom said.

He said county officials are meeting over the next several days to discuss how to tackle the issue. For now, he is just advising them to take action.

"We are advising and counseling them to move forward and reinstitute the stay-at-home order," Newsom said. "But they will move at their discretion."

If they fail to come up with a plan, he said, he will take action.

"If they are not able to come to some consensus, I am committed to intervening, as is my role and responsibility as governor in the state of California."

Newsom has returned to more regular briefings over the past week, as the state has seen a stunning surge in the COVID-19 crisis.

The latest statewide figures show:

  • Hospitalizations have increased 32% over the past 14 days and ICU hospitalizations are up 19%.

  • COVID-19 patients are in 34% of all available ICU beds in the state.

  • The state's daily update issued Friday reported 4,890 new cases with 79 additional deaths.

  • The rate of positive tests is trending upward, going from an average of 5.3% over the last 14 days to 5.7% in the last seven days.

  • The state has been averaging about 88,000 tests a day in the past seven days.


    • RELATED: New COVID-19 cases in California rise 69% in 2 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom says
    EMBED More News Videos

    New COVID-19 cases in California saw a massive jump of 69% in just two days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.



    On Thursday, Newsom unveiled a new forecasting site, which he called "a model of all models." The state's forecast shows statewide hospitalizations more than tripling over the next month, if current trends continue.

    The rise in COVID-19 cases follows weeks of reopening around the state. Most of California is now in Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan - the final phase before concerts, festivals, conventions and the like are allowed.

    Newsom said he is prepared to "revert back" to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, if necessary, but hopes we won't have to.

    "We don't intend to do that, we don't want to do that, but I want to make this clear - we are prepared to do that if we must," Newsom said. "Clearly we have the capacity, individual and collective capacity, not to have to go in that direction by just being a little bit more thoughtful about how we go about our day-to-day lives."

    WATCH: Here's a breakdown of Newsom's four stage plan to reopening California
    EMBED More News Videos

    We've broken down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakpoliticsreopening californiacovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
    Is it safe to get a haircut right now?
    Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
    COVID-19 update: Long lines, waits continue at Dodger Stadium testing site
    Hollywood Bowl hosts food distribution
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    More than half of coronavirus cases in CA are in younger people
    Elijah McClain case: Officers placed on non-enforcement duties
    LA dance group promotes unity during pandemic
    Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
    Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller
    Is it safe to get a haircut right now?
    Wife, clergy plea for ICE to release ailing SoCal youth pastor
    Show More
    Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's
    YouTube star Jenna Marbles quits channel after blackface backlash
    Elderly woman punched in head in Brooklyn
    COVID-19 update: Long lines, waits continue at Dodger Stadium testing site
    Driver's firework tossed back into car during IE protest - Video
    More TOP STORIES News