Happiness may be best medicine to prevent heart disease, even death, study says

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Happiness may be the best medicine to prevent heart disease, even death.
Researchers at Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital in New York City found positive thinking can lead to a significant decrease in the risk of heart disease.
They found the more positive you are, the greater your benefits. Positivity is also linked to lower death rates.
Scientists say negative emotions, stress and difficult social factors are all bad for your heart.
