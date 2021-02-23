data journalism

Hardest hit communities in LA County are among the lowest vaccinated so far, data shows

L.A. communities with higher case rates seem to have lower percentages of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Take a look at our interactive maps to see how different the rates are.
By and Grace Manthey
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed in Los Angeles County, data released Friday by the Department of Public Health shows a stark pattern in communities who are getting the vaccine and those who aren't.

L.A. County data updated as of Feb. 21 shows high-income, mostly white Bel Air, has had just two COVID-19 deaths over the course of the whole pandemic for a death rate of about 24 per 100,000 people and an all-time case rate of about 4,224. About 30.8% of Bel Air's population is vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the lower-income city of Cudahy, a city that is made up mostly of people of color, has an all-time COVID-19 death rate of 201 per 100,000 people, and an all-time case rate of about 19,000 per 100,000 people. Just 57% of the community's population is vaccinated.



Map not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

In fact, of L.A. County communities with a population more than 1,000, those with all-time case rates falling in the highest quarter of case rates across the county had an average vaccination rate of just 9.5%. Meanwhile, communities with all-time case rates falling in the lowest quarter of case rates across the county had an average vaccination rate of 18.4%, according to an ABC7 analysis of L.A. County data.



Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

There's a similar trend when looking at income by community.

In communities where typical incomes are less than $40,000 a year, an average of only about 8.5% of people have been vaccinated.

That's compared to communities where incomes are typically $120,000 or more, an average of about 24% of people have been vaccinated.



Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

See the interactive map below for vaccination rates in your area.

Map not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.
