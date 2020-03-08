Coronavirus

Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Fresno County.

Officials say that two people returned from a Grand Princess cruise on March 6 and presented themselves for testing, with one of those tests coming back positive.

The department said this is a travel-related case and was not through contact in the community. They say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Saturday morning, Madera County health officials announced its first case of Coronavirus, this one also being travel-related. The person who tested positive for the virus has been released from the hospital.

The couple in Madera County who underwent testing was also coming from a Princess Cruise.

Officials are urging the community to continue in their normal daily routines while using good hygiene every day.

More information will be provided from the department Sunday morning.

