Health officials confirm two new cases of measles in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials have confirmed two new cases of measles in Los Angeles County.The Department of Public Health said the patients are L.A. County residents who recently traveled and became sick with measles shortly after returning home.The two cases are not related to each other and were likely exposed while travelling outside the United States.Officials want to let people know they may have been exposed to the measles at two locations:Officials said there is no current risk related to measles at these locations at this time, but added anyone who may have been at these locations on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed.People who believe they may have been exposed were urged to review their immunization history, contact their health care provider and monitor themselves for illnesses related to a fever or an unexplained rash from seven to 21 days after potentially being exposed.There have been 10 cases of measles among Los Angeles County residents and eight non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County.