Health & Fitness

Health officials confirm two new cases of measles in L.A. County

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials have confirmed two new cases of measles in Los Angeles County.

The Department of Public Health said the patients are L.A. County residents who recently traveled and became sick with measles shortly after returning home.

The two cases are not related to each other and were likely exposed while travelling outside the United States.

Officials want to let people know they may have been exposed to the measles at two locations:

- Geffen Playhouse between the hours of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 7, 2019.

- Toscana Restaurant-Brentwood between the hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8, 2019.

Officials said there is no current risk related to measles at these locations at this time, but added anyone who may have been at these locations on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed.

People who believe they may have been exposed were urged to review their immunization history, contact their health care provider and monitor themselves for illnesses related to a fever or an unexplained rash from seven to 21 days after potentially being exposed.

There have been 10 cases of measles among Los Angeles County residents and eight non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County.

*Follow us on Instagram
*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyoutbreakmeasles
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News