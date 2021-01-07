Health & Fitness

Loss of hearing a new - though rare - side effect of COVID-19

By
We're now 10 months into the pandemic and medical experts have learned a lot about COVID-19's lingering effects.

The most common issues include cardiovascular problems and fatigue.

Less common - but still troubling - is a new one doctors are now learning about: hearing loss.

After being in the ICU for 22 days, Michael Goldsmith woke up not being able to hear.

"I had thought I was sleeping for two years." he said.

Goldsmith had clots in his leg, lost function in his shoulders and arms and had what he describes as "static" in his ears.

He was suffering from profound hearing loss.

"I can hear a little bit; it sounds like Charlie Brown's teacher is how I always describe it, you know? You can't make out any words," Goldsmith said.

Dr. Laurie Jacobs is the co-director of the specialized COVID-19 recovery unit at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

"I've seen very few patients, if any, complain of hearing loss - but we don't know everything about this yet," Jacobs said.

Since mid-summer, a handful of cases of hearing loss have been reported worldwide, according to the International Journal of Audiology.

Doctors in the United Kingdom say it's possible the virus enters inner ear cells and causes cell death.

Jacobs said it's possible COVID-19-related hearing loss is being overlooked or underreported.

"It may be that people don't attribute it to COVID," she said. "Everything is on the table."

Goldsmith is working hard to get healthy. With his physical therapist, he ran his first 5K event on Thanksgiving Day.

"You're here now and that's all you have to worry about and move on from there," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshearing aidcoronavirusearscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Mom killed in front of 3-year-old daughter in Pacoima
Local EMT spent 17 hours with patient in ambulance amid hospital backup
OC congressman berated by Trump supporter during live ABC7 interview about Capitol
Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric, experts say
Show More
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
Pandemic: High demand for oxygen leaves supplies depleted
What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of puppy in CA
More TOP STORIES News