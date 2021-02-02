Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID-19 vaccines starting next week

One-hundred of the company's pharmacies, including several locations across Southern California, will administer approximately 81,900 doses starting on Thursday, Feb. 11. You'll be able to book an appointment as early as Feb. 9.
You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes people 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.
Participating locations include:
Officials say more of their pharmacies will offer vaccines once the supply of doses increases.
To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.
KFSN contributed to this report.