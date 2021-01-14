Experts dispel false information, myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine
is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot.
We spoke with experts in the field to help us dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information.
Dr. Priya Soni with Cedars-Sinai and Dr. Kenneth Kim Ark Clinical Research discussed various misconceptions that have surfaced when it comes to the vaccine.
One of the myths they discredited: I've already had COVID-19, so I don't need the vaccine.
"If you already had COVID, your body has probably developed an immune response. I would recommend getting the vaccine... because your immunity will probably wane," Dr. Kim said. "We don't know when that would be, we don't know whether we're going to need to be using the COVID vaccine on an annual basis as a booster. These are all questions we're going to have to actually determine with clinical trials."
Dr. Soni and Kim also discussed the following rumors:You need to have a doctor present in case there are reactions - so you shouldn't get it anywhere other than a medical center or doctor's office. You don't need to wear a mask if you get the vaccine because you're protected. The development and testing for the vaccine was rushed and the results can't be trusted.The side effects from the COVID vaccine are worse than actually getting it. I'm young, healthy and am not concerned about getting infected.Getting the vaccine increases your risk of getting COVID - just like getting the flu shot can give you the flu.The vaccine was developed as a way to track the general population and includes either a microchip or some kind of nano-sized trackers.The COVID 19 vaccines were developed using fetal cells or fetal tissue.I'm allergic to eggs, so I shouldn't get the vaccine.The reason the vaccines have to be stored in super cold freezers is because of preservatives. And they may contain preservatives that are linked to diseases like autism.
If you have any more questions about the vaccine because of your current health status, doctors say it's a good idea to have a discussion with your healthcare provider.Watch the above video for the full breakdown on vaccine myths.What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ
