Newsom announces new stay-at-home lockdown likely to hit SoCal within days

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds



Indoor recreational facilities



Hair salons and barbershops



Personal care services



Museums, zoos, and aquariums



Movie theaters



Wineries



Bars, breweries and distilleries



Family entertainment centers



Cardrooms and satellite wagering



Casinos



Limited services



Live audience sports



Amusement parks

EMBED >More News Videos Newsom announced a regional stay-at-home order as an "emergency brake" to curb the rampant spread of COVID-19 in California.

EMBED >More News Videos Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.

Critical Infrastructure



Schools that are already open for in-person learning



Non-urgent medical and dental care



Child care and pre-K

EMBED >More News Videos Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is asking Angelenos to cancel all non-essential activities and "hunker down" as the city experiences a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a strict new region-based stay-at-home order that could take effect in Southern California within days.The new order will be triggered if a region's hospital ICU capacity drops below 15%.Newsom said that ICU threshold is expected to be reached "in the next day or two" in Southern California and three other regions out of five in California. The remaining region is the Bay Area and that is expected to hit the threshold later in December.Once a region hits 15% or lower, the stay-home order will go into effect within 48 hours and will stay in place for at least three weeks, depending on transmission rates and ICU capacity.The new order again closes a wide range of businesses and activities and urges people to stay at home whenever possible and always wear masks when outside the home.According to Newsom's office, if a region hits the 15% or lower threshold for ICU capacity, the"We really all need to step up," Newsom said. "We need to meet this moment head-on and we need to do everything we can to stem the tide, to bend the curve."Once a region hits the 15% threshold and the order is triggered, the region must stay under the lockdown for at least three weeks. After that, state health officials will evaluate ICU capacity and transmission rates to project at least four weeks into the future to determine if the stay-at-home order can be lifted.Other sectors willin addition to requirements for everyone to wear masks and practice physical distancing:Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.Allow only for takeout or pickup.Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.Allow outdoor services only.Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and "bubbles" are highly encouraged.Other sectors that will bewhen operating remotely is not possible include: