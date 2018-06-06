A new experimental HIV vaccine may prevent infection from dozens of strains of the virus, researchers say.
Researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institutes of Health created proteins which cause the immune system to respond to an attack.
Antibodies attack the vulnerable site of the virus, neutralizing many strains of it.
Current treatments stop the virus from spreading, but this would be the first to protect people from contracting HIV.
Experimental HIV vaccine may be breakthrough in protecting from infection
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More News