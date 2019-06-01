Circle of Health

Homemade sunscreen could be recipe for sunburns

By
Medical Assistant Cynthia Medina works in a dermatology office, so when a mole started to change on the back of her thigh, she knew it was a red flag.

"It looked like a shape of an 8 but it was very small" Medina said. "And on one of the little circles, there was more pigment."

It turned out to be a form of skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma.

And it was caught early, so she didn't need to have surgery.

She's become more vigilant about sunscreen, so when Medina saw that people were sharing homemade sunscreen recipes online, she became curious.

She asked her boss, dermatologist Dr. Shirley Chi to take a look at some of the DIY sunscreen videos posted online.

DIY or "do it yourself" sunscreen recipes and video are everywhere. Chi says many of her patients, weary of chemical ingredients, often ask about trying them out.

"I think people like do-it-yourself stuff because they like to know where their stuff is sourced," said Chi.

But she says when you test the SPF claims of many of these coconut oil and other natural ingredient concoctions, they're absolutely untrue.

"One of the recipes that said the SPF was supposed to be 30 came out as SPF 8 when they made it themselves in the lab," Chi said.

New research from Nationwide Children's Hospital on DIY sunscreen recipes posted on Pinterest found nearly all the pins claimed some level of sun protection, some up to SPF 50.

But those claims weren't backed by testing.

"You're exposing yourself and your family to the risk of skin cancer if you do so. There's a reason why the FDA goes out and monitors sunscreens for efficacy and safety," Chi said.

Medina feels that people should stick with what is proven, because your life could depend on it.

She said, "Just go out and buy something that's medically approved."

Researchers are calling for more healthcare professionals to be aware and get involved online and in social media, to fight the misinformation.

Chi adds: "There's no safe way to make do it yourself sunscreen. #Don't do it!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetymedicalcircle of healthsunscreensocial mediacancer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
Research shows baby brains are primed to be bilingual
Living with your cat or dog, even if you have pet allergies
UCI doctors offer minimally-invasive treatment for early esophageal cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News