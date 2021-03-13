Circle of Health

Before COVID vaccine, convalescent plasma was used to treat patients. How is it being used today?

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Long before vaccines, the focus was on a handful of COVID-19 treatments that provided glimmers of hope. The first to emerge was convalescent plasma. It offered a way for survivors to help those still suffering.

Golden plasma, teeming with precious antibodies, was tilled from the donated blood of coronavirus survivors - like now-retired LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka.

The 34-year police veteran donated at American Red Cross centers three times before his antibodies waned.

"Through donating blood, plasma and my organs...I think there's no greater testament to my faith and to my life of caring for others," he said.

All of this happened amid the social justice movement, where Palka took a knee alongside Black Lives Matters protestors.

"My priority is to be of service, to care for others and to have value and respect for all individuals in Los Angeles," he said.

With its network of donation centers, the Red Cross was best positioned to identify potential donors and collect plasma nationwide.

WATCH | Outgoing LAPD Commander talks about surviving COVID
EMBED More News Videos

He got COVID-19, donated plasma and took a knee with protests. Now LAPD Commander Cory Palka is sharing his memories as he prepares to leave the department for other opportunities.


"We all worked together to come up with a plan so that we could get convalescent plasma to the sickest patients first," said Dr. Catherine Mazzei, the medical director of the American Red Cross Northern California Region.

Convalescent plasma was among the first treatments to be investigated. Studies later revealed mixed results, but Mazzei said the data shows it can still be helpful.

"Maybe we need to adjust who we're giving it to or the timing of when we're giving it," she said.

This week, a government agency announced it would stop funding the collection of convalescent plasma.

But there's still a need for it. So instead of separating the plasma from the start, the Red Cross will focus on testing whole blood donations and getting the plasma from there.

"If the donor of the whole blood has a high enough titer of antibodies to coronavirus, then we are absolutely going to use that plasma as convalescent plasma to treat a patient that has coronavirus," Mazzei said.

RELATED | After recovering from COVID, LAPD commander becomes plasma donor to help others
EMBED More News Videos

An LAPD commander who has recovered from coronavirus is helping others by donating convalescent plasma.


Now with hospitals doing more elective surgeries, whole blood donations are in greater demand. College campuses, where most blood drives occur, remain closed. And most potential donors are working from home.

"We're encouraging those folks again to go on our website or use our donor app and come into our centers or find a mobile drive that's going to be close to where you live," Mazzei said.

The Red Cross continues to play a vital role in ending this pandemic, but they can't do it without you.

"There's no greater gift to know that you may have saved somebody's life through your blood donation. Even though you may not know that person. There's such such gratitude," Palka said.



RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscircle of healthcoronavirusblood plasmared crossdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors helping patients overcome anxiety about vaccine
The link between weight loss surgery and COVID-19
Doctors: Kids who had COVID need careful screening before resuming sports
The long road back for Tiger Woods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to reopen in red tier Monday
LIVE: ABC7 town hall looking back at COVID 1 year later
Orange, San Bernardino counties moving to red tier Sunday
SoCal family mourning loss of 2 sisters while struggling with funeral costs
Searchers comb snowy Angeles National Forest for missing hiker
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
AAPI community leaders urge action against LA hate crimes
Show More
Homeless teacher surprised with $27K after former student launches GoFundMe
State Farm refund: Here's how much of the $400M dividend you can expect
'Punky Brewster' star revisits childhood in new documentary 'Kid 90'
Hundreds of vaccine doses administered in hard-hit South LA
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
More TOP STORIES News