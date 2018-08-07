As the summer temperatures soar and people tend to sweat more, doctors say you might want to change some of the products you put on your skin."The sweat, the heat and the oil gets clogged in your pores," dermatologist Dr. Shirley Chi said. "It can cause breakouts."Chi said heat rashes are especially a problem for people who work out as well."You want to shower within 30 minutes of working out at the gym. You don't want to be sitting around in your gym clothes for the whole day. You know how people will go to Starbucks, they go out, they do all their errands for hours and hours. You really don't want to do that," she said.When it comes to your face, make-up can be another issue. In the heat, Chi recommends replacing heavy foundations with tinted sunscreens."The foundation is just going to clog your pores more in the summer, and a lot of foundations, if they stay on, will be oil-based, and that would just do worse things for your skin," she said.She recommends using blotting papers for people with oily skin, instead of applying layers of powder, and using non-alcohol based toners as a refresher.Also, don't over wash your face. While mild exfoliants are okay, Chi recommends staying away from mechanical facial brushes that may lead to more irritation.Her top two summer suggestions are sunscreen and using serums with antioxidants, which can be purchased over the counter. She said serums also protect your skin from pollution and damaging wildfire smoke."I still recommend that people moisturize, but you probably want to go lighter than the heavier-based, oil-based creams that you're using in the winter," she said. "I'd go serums or lotions. Serums are very water-based and they're light. They're usually the first step after you wash your face - twice a day."If you've tried some of these options and you're still having issues with your skin, doctors say it's always a good idea to consult your dermatologist.