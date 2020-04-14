Coronavirus test: How to get tested for COVID-19 in Southern California

Los Angeles County
Coronavirus testing is now available for all L.A. County residents with symptoms. You can visit Coronavirus.lacity.org/testing for information on free COVID-19 testing and how to book an appointment.
The L.A. County Public Health Department provides more information about coronavirus testing on its website. In a frequent answered questions document, it includes this question and responses:
Can I get tested for COVID-19?
- There are still serious limitations to testing capacity in LA. If you do not have symptoms, there is no need to get tested. If you are quarantined, even if you receive a negative test result for COVID-19, you still need to stay in quarantine for the full 14 days.
- If you do have symptoms, you do not need to be tested just to confirm the infection. Call your provider if you have concerns or questions about the need for testing.
Orange County
The county is recommending residents to call their health care providers regarding testing needs. The county's website provides this information about testing:
Testing for COVID-19 remains a high priority for the County of Orange and provides critical information to inform response efforts. The scarcity of supplies, however, is a challenge as the demand for testing is high throughout the country. Until more robust supplies are available, it is important that the OC Health Care Agency and all healthcare providers prioritize available resources for the patients who are highest priority as identified in the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Priorities for Testing Patients with Suspected COVID-19 Infection.
The frequently asked questions section of the county's website provides the following question and response:
How do I get tested for COVID-19?
COVID-19 testing is now available at multiple clinical laboratories, if indicated and upon order by your healthcare provider. Walk-ins to our public health clinics will not be accommodated for testing.
Riverside County
The county has multiple drive-up testing sites, including in locations in Perris and Riverside. In press releases regarding these testing sites, the county provides the following information on getting tested:
- Those who want to be tested can call 800-945-6171 for an appointment.
- Those who want to get tested must have symptoms and have an appointment before showing up at the testing site. Drive-ups without appointments cannot be accommodated.
- Some of the symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose or congestion.
- Those who have risk of exposure may also be tested, which means exposure to a confirmed case.
- Those who want to be tested can call 800-945-6171 and specify which location is preferable.
San Bernardino County
The county is recommending residents to call their health care providers regarding testing needs. The county's website provides this information about community drive-thru testing events:
In efforts to provide more testing opportunities for San Bernardino County residents, community drive-through sample collection events are being held throughout the county. Samples are collected by public health professionals by inserting a nasal swab up the nostril. These samples are then sent to a laboratory for COVID-19 testing. All persons must meet criteria to be tested. Events are free of charge and do not require health insurance.
Community drive-through sample collection events are currently being planned for Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino and Victorville. Additional events and event details will be announced as they are confirmed. Please remember, if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you can still call your doctor and they can determine if you need testing.
You can find a list of community drive-thru testing events here: www.sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events
For the latest information on drive-through community testing events, check San Bernardino County Department of Public Health's social media, including on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
In addition, the frequently asked questions section of the county's website provides the following question and response:
Who should get tested for COVID-19?
If you have severe symptoms, such as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips of face, contact your healthcare provider or emergency room and seek care immediately. Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.
What if I don't have health insurance and I need screening or treatment for COVID-19?
Call the San Bernardino County Health Center at (800) 722-4777. Do not go to the Health Center without calling first. The Health Center staff will ask personal information to determine the possibility of testing or care based on self-reported symptoms and other criteria.
Ventura County
The county is recommending residents to call their health care providers regarding testing needs. The county's website provides this information about testing:
COVID-19 Testing
If you are symptomatic please call your primary care doctor for your health questions. Your primary care doctor would make the recommendation for COVID-19 testing. If you do not have a primary care provider, please visit Find a Doctor. You do not need to contact Public Health to request a test. Your doctor will contact Public Health if your test is positive.
The county's website also provides the following links for those wanting more information about COVID-19 testing:
- FAQs regarding the virus, prevention, symptoms, testing, and treatment
- SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Testing Criteria