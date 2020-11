EMBED >More News Videos From what to wear in the airport to how to sterilize your seats, Dr. Anthony Cardillo explains how to avoid COVID-19 infection during airplane travel.

If you're planning on traveling soon, you may be wondering: is it safe to stay in a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic? Dr. Anthony Cardillo has some tips for how you can keep you and your family safe.Dr. Cardillo notes that a hotel has a variety of high touch areas so you should limit any outside exposure such as restaurants and pools - basically, stay in your room as much as possible.As always you should wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distant from others.