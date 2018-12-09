HEALTH & FITNESS

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike in California

About 4,000 mental health employees plan to strike at Kaiser Permanente facilities across the state starting Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The planned strike is supposed to happen all week long, ending on Friday.

Workers say they hope to force the company to address understaffing problems that force patients to wait a month or longer for appointments.

In a statement, Kaiser says the union's demands would reduce, not increase the availability of mental health care for its patients.

And it says all Kaiser hospitals and medical offices will be open - though some non-urgent services will be postponed.
