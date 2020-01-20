Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after main break leaves hospital without water service

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surgeries and appointments are being canceled at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills after a main break has left the hospital without water service for nearly 24 hours.
The break happened Saturday night. Hospital officials say they are not evacuating current patients and not closing the emergency room. But regular appointments and surgeries that had been planned for Monday will have to be rescheduled.
Kaiser issued a statement about the break:
"Due to a broken main waterline, there is currently no running water at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center. Emergency water supply measures have been put in place that include providing safe water in all areas of the medical center. Because it is not clear when the repair will be completed and running water restored, all primary care appointments are canceled for tomorrow, Jan. 20. Additionally, all surgeries have also been canceled for tomorrow. However, the hospital's emergency department and urgent care will remain open."
The hospital has added port-a-potties and is expecting another 15 to arrive Monday morning.
But some patients told Eyewitness News the measures have been inadequate, saying there are not enough washing stations and that the water has remained off for far longer than hospital officials initially predicted after the break occurred.
