Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after main break leaves hospital without water service

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surgeries and appointments are being canceled at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills after a main break has left the hospital without water service for nearly 24 hours.The break happened Saturday night. Hospital officials say they are not evacuating current patients and not closing the emergency room. But regular appointments and surgeries that had been planned for Monday will have to be rescheduled.Kaiser issued a statement about the break:The hospital has added port-a-potties and is expecting another 15 to arrive Monday morning.But some patients told Eyewitness News the measures have been inadequate, saying there are not enough washing stations and that the water has remained off for far longer than hospital officials initially predicted after the break occurred.