LA businesses relieved to expand capacity with move to orange tier

Los Angeles County moved to the orange tier on Monday, allowing businesses to allow more customers indoors.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County has officially moved into the state's orange tier for COVID-19 restrictions, allowing more businesses to reopen and expand capacity.Schools are also preparing to welcome more students back to class.The orange tier means restaurants can go to 50% capacity indoors and bars can open outdoors."I'm glad I'm still here," said Mark Thomas co-owner of the Tallyrand restaurant in Burbank. "I made it through and it made me stronger. I don't know how much stronger I wanted to be."Outdoor stadiums can open to 33% capacity and theme parks at 25%.Churches, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums are now at 50%.Orange County has also joined the orange tier, while other neighboring counties in Southern California remain in the more-restrictive red tier.While state guidelines now allow full capacity in stores, Los Angeles County is keeping a 75% limit for grocery stores and other retail businesses, to allow workers more time to be vaccinated.In addition schools will be reopening starting next week.To keep things safe the Los Angeles Unified School District will stagger the reopening. Kindergarten and first grade will return April 13, 2nd and 3rd grades on April 14, 4th and 5th graders on April 15. Upper grades will be back by the end of the month.And there will be vaccinations available at 25 school sites across the district."We share a common goal to make sure all families with children in schools receive access to vaccinations to help their children return to school in the safest way possible," said LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.The county-run vaccination sites expect to receive 400,000 doses this week, in addition to supplies going to hospitals, pharmacies and other non-government sites.