LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months

Beach visitors will be required to be engaged in some sort of activity in order to be on the sand, such as walking, swimming and surfing. Using the beach for sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picknicking will not be permitted, according to the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors.
Other restrictions require visitors to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distancing from others.
Concessions, bike paths, volleyball courts, beach parking lots, piers and boardwalks remain closed.
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months, officials say
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on March 22 he was shutting down parking at city beaches and closing sports recreation facilities because of the pandemic.
The easing of restrictions comes as L.A. County residents will likely be living under some type of stay-at-home restrictions for another three months. Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday said the order will "with all certainty" be extended unless there is a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand."
Los Angeles gradually reopened most hiking trails last week, with visitors ordered to wear face coverings and be six feet apart from others. Golf courses also reopened with restrictions.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last week permitted many retail businesses to reopen under restrictions. On Tuesday, he said some business offices can reopen.
City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.