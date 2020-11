EMBED >More News Videos Health officials in L.A. County warn that if COVID-19 trends persist upward, the county may be forced to impose more restrictions on public activity.

As most parts of the country see a surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials in Los Angeles County have warned that the country may impose more restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.That possibility has left residents and Eyewitness News viewers with plenty of questions. So, ABC7's Phillip Palmer sat down with county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to get some answers.Ferrer covered everything from a travel advisory issued by West Coast states , gatherings during the pandemic, the upcoming holidays and the possible timeline for a vaccine.