Health & Fitness

LA County offering tickets for Dodgers, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC as vaccine incentive

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Will cash prizes convince more Angelenos to get vaccinated?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As yet another incentive for Angelenos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Los Angeles County is now offering free season tickets for the Dodgers, Kings, Galaxy or LAFC as potential prizes.

The state of California is already offering millions of dollars in prizes for vaccination, while Los Angeles County has previously put season tickets for the Lakers and other teams up as drawing prizes as well. Other local sites are offering incentives such as Target gift cards.

The county this week is currently offering season tickets for the Kings or the Galaxy for eligible residents who get vaccinated through Thursday, June 3.

After that, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, the next incentive offered in the vaccination sweepstakes will be a pair of 2021-22 season tickets for either the Dodgers or the LAFC.

"Thanks to the generosity of these teams and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, one lucky pair will be able to watch all of one of these teams' home games live and in person next season," Ferrer said.

Eligibility for the Dodgers or LAFC tickets starts Friday June 4 and lasts through next Thursday.

The sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 or older who gets vaccinated for the first time at designated sites or someone who gets their second dose and brings another person along getting their first dose. The vaccination sites for eligibility are any run by the city or county of Los Angeles or those run by St. John's Well Child and Family Center.

Rules for the sweepstakes are available here.

Information on getting vaccinated in Los Angeles County is available here.

RELATED: Will cash prizes convince more Angelenos to get vaccinated?

Gov. Gavin Newsom last month announced a $116.5 million incentive program for vaccination, including grand prizes of $15 million to be split among 10 vaccinated Californians.
Other prizes include $50,000 in cash for 30 Californians, plus $50 gift cards for $2 million people.

The state is making the additional push for vaccination as restrictions on capacity limits and physical distancing at businesses and activities end on June 15.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces vaccine incentive program
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a $116.5-million plan to incentivize more Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine and reward those who are already vaccinated.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslos angeles galaxycoronaviruslos angeles kingscovid 19 vaccinelos angeles dodgersreopening californiasweepstakes
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
Agua Dulce shooting: Somber procession honors slain firefighter
Azusa police hack included confidential-informant data
Reward in Aiden Leos shooting case grows to $450K
Police standoff temporarily closes WB 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks
Fatal crash numbers 'out of control' due to pandemic speeding
Huge sinkhole swallowing farmland in Mexico, and it's growing
Show More
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
California task force launches study of slave reparations
Flag-toting man on Senate floor pleads guilty in Capitol riot probe
Local organization empowers Black transgender community
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News