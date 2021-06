LA County offering tickets for Dodgers, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC as vaccine incentive

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a $116.5-million plan to incentivize more Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine and reward those who are already vaccinated.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As yet another incentive for Angelenos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Los Angeles County is now offering free season tickets for the Dodgers, Kings, Galaxy or LAFC as potential prizes.The state of California is already offering millions of dollars in prizes for vaccination, while Los Angeles County has previously put season tickets for the Lakers and other teams up as drawing prizes as well. Other local sites are offering incentives such as Target gift cards.The county this week is currently offering season tickets for the Kings or the Galaxy for eligible residents who get vaccinated through Thursday, June 3.After that, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, the next incentive offered in the vaccination sweepstakes will be a pair of 2021-22 season tickets for either the Dodgers or the LAFC."Thanks to the generosity of these teams and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, one lucky pair will be able to watch all of one of these teams' home games live and in person next season," Ferrer said.Eligibility for the Dodgers or LAFC tickets starts Friday June 4 and lasts through next Thursday.The sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 or older who gets vaccinated for the first time at designated sites or someone who gets their second dose and brings another person along getting their first dose. The vaccination sites for eligibility are any run by the city or county of Los Angeles or those run by St. John's Well Child and Family Center.Gov. Gavin Newsom last month announced a $116.5 million incentive program for vaccination, including grand prizes of $15 million to be split among 10 vaccinated Californians.Other prizes include $50,000 in cash for 30 Californians, plus $50 gift cards for $2 million people.The state is making the additional push for vaccination as restrictions on capacity limits and physical distancing at businesses and activities end on June 15.