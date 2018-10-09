LA County public defender dies after contracting West Nile virus

Robert Johnson, a longtime Los Angeles County public defender and father of two, has died after contracting West Nile virus.It's not clear when the 53-year-old got the virus, which is spread after being bitten by an infected mosquito.Johnson's family said he had no underlying health problems.He was hospitalized in September then transferred to a long-term acute care facility last week. He died Saturday.A GoFundMe page has been set up to help create a college fund for Johnson's sons. To donate, visit