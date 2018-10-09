HEALTH & FITNESS

LA County public defender dies after contracting West Nile virus

A GoFundMe photo shows Robert Johnson, a longtime Los Angeles County public defender and father of two, who died after contracting West Nile virus.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Robert Johnson, a longtime Los Angeles County public defender and father of two, has died after contracting West Nile virus.

It's not clear when the 53-year-old got the virus, which is spread after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Johnson's family said he had no underlying health problems.

MORE: 29 mosquitoes, 2 people test positive for West Nile virus in Fullerton; pesticide-spraying begins

He was hospitalized in September then transferred to a long-term acute care facility last week. He died Saturday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help create a college fund for Johnson's sons. To donate, visit gofundme.com/robert-johnson-needs-your-help.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwest nile virusillnessmosquitoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
29 mosquitoes, 2 people test positive for West Nile virus in OC
West Nile confirmed in San Fernando Valley mosquitoes
West Nile virus confirmed in LA County
HEALTH & FITNESS
City of Hope gives cancer patients wigs to support emotional recovery
Frozen meals are back in style
CVS offering free health screenings in some LA-area locations
Flea-borne typhus disease on the rise in DTLA, Pasadena
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
5 injuries reported as vehicles hit Goodwill store in Placentia strip mall
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
VA misdiagnoses and delays nearly kill SoCal veteran
Diocese of San Bernardino releases names of 34 priests accused of sexual abuse
Hurricane bringing dangerous surf to SoCal this week
Show More
Some lanes back open on 210 Fwy in Sylmar after tanker truck crash
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
2 USC frats suspended amid allegations of hazing violations
More News