LA County public defender dies after contracting West Nile virus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Robert Johnson, a longtime Los Angeles County public defender and father of two, has died after contracting West Nile virus.
It's not clear when the 53-year-old got the virus, which is spread after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
Johnson's family said he had no underlying health problems.
He was hospitalized in September then transferred to a long-term acute care facility last week. He died Saturday.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help create a college fund for Johnson's sons.