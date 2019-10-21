LA County reports first flu death of the season

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials confirmed Monday the county's first flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season.The patient was a middle-aged person with underlying health conditions, according to the county Department of Public Health. During the 2018-19 flu season, there were 125 flu-related deaths in the County."This is a sad reminder that the flu can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems," said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "I would like to remind everyone that even if you're healthy, you can still get seriously sick from the flu and spread the illness to others. Immunization is the best method to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of spreading the flu to others in your community."County health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu immunization for everyone older than 6 months.Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue, according to health officials. Pneumonia is the most common complication of the flu.