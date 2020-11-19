LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday if COVID-19 cases remain high

County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said the country reported a staggering 5,031 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, the highest number reported in the region in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
That number doesn't include a backlog in the reporting of cases from testing labs. The county also reported another 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 7,363.
On Wednesday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.
Such a stay-at-home order, Davis said, would allow only essential workers to leave their homes, as well as people access essential services.
Shortly after Muntu's virtual press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier. The curfew will affect 41 of the state's 58 counties, including L.A. County.
The curfew, which the state is calling a "limited Stay at Home Order," will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. That would seem to supersede any order that is enacted locally.
City News Service contributed to this report.