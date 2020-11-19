Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday if COVID-19 cases remain high

On Thursday, the county reported 5,031 coronavirus cases, the highest number of cases reported in a single day in L.A. County since the start of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County public health officials said if the county's daily COVID-19 cases continue to remain at record-level highs such as reported on Thursday, the county could find itself under a strict stay-at-home order as early as Sunday.

County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said the country reported a staggering 5,031 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, the highest number reported in the region in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

That number doesn't include a backlog in the reporting of cases from testing labs. The county also reported another 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 7,363.

The day after a business curfew and other new orders were announced, Los Angels County health officials said even tighter restrictions could be imposed if the surge in COVID-19 cases rises beyond specific thresholds.



On Wednesday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.

Such a stay-at-home order, Davis said, would allow only essential workers to leave their homes, as well as people access essential services.

Shortly after Muntu's virtual press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier. The curfew will affect 41 of the state's 58 counties, including L.A. County.

The curfew, which the state is calling a "limited Stay at Home Order," will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. That would seem to supersede any order that is enacted locally.

City News Service contributed to this report.
