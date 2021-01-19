Health & Fitness

LA County supervisor signs order expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis signed an executive order on Monday making COVID-19 vaccines available to residents aged 65 and older, despite health officials' desire to finish inoculating medical workers amid a limited supply of medication.

Solis' order will allow residents 65 and older to start making vaccine appointments starting Thursday.

"If we are to ever get out of this dark winter, it is critical that we make headway vaccinating people 65 years of age and older as soon as possible - in line with Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendations," Solis said in a statement.

"That is why I signed an Executive Order today directing the County's Department of Public Health to make COVID-19 vaccinations appointments available to residents 65 years of age and older, beginning on January 21, 2021 - this is to allow for public health officials to adequately prepare for the rollout of the vaccine to this population."

The state opened vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older earlier in the month, but L.A. County is lagging behind other Southern California counties in opening up vaccinations to that group.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer last week said the county would not offer vaccines to people 65 and older until vaccinations of front-line health care workers were completed. That process was expected to last until the end of the month.

Ferrer noted that expanding the availability of the shots was largely dependent on the local supply of vaccines.

There was no immediate word on what impact Solis' order would have on the county's vaccine supply, and its ability to complete vaccinations of health care workers.

Supply of the vaccine is already limited, particularly following word last week that a federal stockpile of doses had already vanished.

Two county supervisors had been pushing for the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations for people 65 and older.
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn have called for the distribution process to be expedited to include that vulnerable segment of the county's population as soon as possible.

City News Service contributed to this report.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesenior citizenscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Trump lifts COVID-19 travel ban for UK and most of Europe
Garden Grove police lieutenant, 59, dies from COVID-19
Car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
Strong winds bring chance of power shutoffs in SoCal
Show More
New COVID-19 variant detected in Southern California
South Pasadena PD mourning loss of police assistant from COVID-19
Allergic reactions raise concerns over vaccine safety
As death rate doubles, cremation limits lifted in LA County
Rare wolverine spotted at Yellowstone National Park
More TOP STORIES News